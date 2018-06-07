/ 10th Anniversary Edition 2019 Lexus GS F and RC F Get the Blues

Remember those special 10th Anniversary Edition versions of the 2019 GS F sedan and 2019 RC F coupe that were shown in February at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show? Well, now they are finally arriving at dealerships.

You can have a GS F 10th Anniversary Edition for $90,375—that’s $5,000 over the regular version—but you should hurry as only 100 will be offered for sale in the U.S.

If you prefer a sportier two-door coupe, the RC F 10th Anniversary Edition is $81,835—a $16,160 premium over a plain old RC F. Only 240 of these will be made for our shores.

Why so much? Well, the price includes a $9,000 10th Anniversary package in addition to the Performance Package, says Lexus. That includes triple beam headlights and intuitive park assist.

The 10th Anniversary Edition cars get a splash of matte finish Nebula Gray paint and roll on black 19-inch BBS wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sports rubber—plus blue painted Brembo brake calipers.

The RC F coupe and GS F sedan both pack a 5.0-liter V-8 engine that delivers 467 hp and 389 lb-ft of torque. The pair sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and the GS F sedan features a standard torque vectoring rear differential.

Inside the RC F coupe features blue leather sport seats with white accents along, a blue shift knob, steering wheel, and instrument panel hood.

The GS F sedan gets the same treatment plus a dash of blue carbon trim on the center console. It also sports blue suede dash trim, blue seatbelt straps, and even more blue bits than the coupe.