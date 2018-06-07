GALLERY: 2019 Lexus ES 350 F-Sport

With the all-new 2019 ES, Lexus made it clear that it wants to move the sedan away from its boring and soft reputation. To drive that point home, the marque added the 2019 Lexus ES 350 F-Sport to the lineup, which brings the trim’s sporty flavors to the once-stodgy luxury car.

On the outside, the ES 350 F-Sport is separated from a regular 2019 ES 350 by a new grille with a blacked-out pattern and Lexus LC-inspired 19-inch wheels. There is also an exclusive paint color available—Ultra Sonic Blue Mica 2.0.

Inside, the ES 350 F-Sport receives the new Hadori aluminum trim, which was developed specifically for the new model. Lexus says that the trim “features fluctuating wave patterns that give it a three-dimensional appearance that varies depending on the viewing angle.”

There’s also no shortage of F-Sport badging—inside and out.

Lexus also adds a Sport+ mode for the Drive Mode Select system, which selects the most aggressive engine, transmission and suspension settings. Sport+ also activates the new Engine Sound Enhancement feature, which amplifies the engine note—for those that are into that sort of thing. And the ES F-Sport can also be had with an Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which adds adjustable dampers at each corner that, Lexus says, “feature 650 levels of damping force for the ultimate in control over any surface.”

Under the hood, the 2019 Lexus ES 350 F-Sport features the same 3.5-liter V-6 as the pedestrian 2019 ES 350, which makes 302 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque that’s distributed by an eight-speed automatic. Look for these to arrive at dealers in September.