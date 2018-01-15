2019 Lamborghini Urus Charges into North America

Lamborghini unveiled the 2019 Urus worldwide in Sant’Agata Bolognese last month in Italy. Now it’s here on North American shores at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, having made its debut at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The super SUV is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine making 650 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque sent through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. It puts the power to the road with a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system.

In terms of performance, the Urus rockets to 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. It’ll top out at over 186 mph.

Braking power comes from 10-piston 17.3-inch carbon-ceramic rotors equipped in the front and 4-piston 14.6-inch rear disc brakes in the rear.

Buyers can expect a driver-oriented and luxurious interior. It’s loaded with premium materials and available heated sports seats with 12-way adjustability, or heated and ventilated massage seats with 18-way adjustability.

It’ll haul a total of five adults and even includes anchor points for child seats. Expect a robust infotainment center accessible through a touch screen.

The Italian manufacturer had a record year of sales, reporting a 10% growth over 2016 with 3,457 vehicles sold. The Urus is sure to boost their sales far beyond that figure given the current demand for premium utility vehicles.

Getting one’s hands on a Urus doesn’t come cheap—the starting price is about $200,000. Customers can expect them to arrive in the late third quarter.