2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica Gets Euro-Spec Wheels

For the 2019 model year, Kia is adding a special edition Atlantica model to the Stinger GT sold in the U.S. Borrowing elements from the Euro-spec and Korean-spec Stinger, the model is intended to honor the different global teams that helped develop the vehicle. Only 500 copies will be made.

Much of the development work on the Stinger took place in Germany, including on the infamous Nürburgring. As a nod to the car’s development roots, the 2019 Kia Stinger GT Atlantica gets the same 19-inch alloy wheels from the European Stinger. The model’s Stinger badge across the rear deck lid comes from the Korean-spec model. Along with a unique blue paint color, there is also special badging on the sides of the vehicle near the front fenders.

Inside the cabin, look for exclusive Espresso Brown Nappa leather upholstery and black suede-style headliner. The Stinger GT Atlantica is equipped with a wireless phone charger, Surround View Monitor, and heated rear outboard seats as well as a special badge on the front center console.

Model year 2019 will be the second for the new Kia Stinger lineup. Our colleagues at Motor Trend tested the Kia Stinger GT last year, and the rear-drive four-door fastback was able to hit 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

Kia will announce pricing information on the Stinger GT Atlantica closer to the car’s launch this summer.