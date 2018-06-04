Refreshed 2019 Jeep Renegade to Debut June 6

Jeep’s smallest crossover is about to receive its first exterior face-lift. The 2019 Jeep Renegade will debut with an updated design on June 6 at the Turin Motor Show in Italy.

Ahead of the reveal, Jeep has released a teaser image of a taillight. The new taillight loses its protruding black surround for a design that is more subtle. The “X” pattern has also evolved. Look very closely and you’ll see the design of the Jeep grille in the very center of the taillight. In addition to the updated taillights, the 2019 Renegade is expected to receive other design changes to keep it fresh.

Jeep also announced new engines, at least for Europe. The family includes a 1.0-liter making 120 hp and a 1.3-liter good for either 150 hp or 180 hp. It’s unclear which engines will make their way to the U.S., however. Currently, our Renegade offers a standard 1.4-liter turbo-four that makes 160 hp as well as an optional 2.4-liter I-4 with 180 hp.

After the Renegade reveals its face in Italy, Jeep will announce further details on the model in a presentation that will take place in the second half of June.

In its five-year plan released last week, Fiat Chrysler detailed new models for the Jeep lineup. One of these vehicles will be smaller than the Renegade. Other vehicles include the long-awaited Jeep midsize pickup, a Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer.