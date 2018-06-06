2019 Jeep Renegade Debuts with New Look

With its combination of off-road appeal and city-friendly design, the Renegade redefined the image of the Jeep brand when it debuted in 2014. Now it’s time for a face-lift. Debuting at the Turin Motor Show in Italy, the 2019 Jeep Renegade looks sleeker and more modern than the old model.

One of the first things you’re likely to notice is the Renegade’s updated grille. The vertical chrome bars are thinner than they were before, although they still divide the grille into seven square sections. The headlights look a bit snazzier than before. Jeep also redesigned the lower vents and repositioned the foglights.

A few days ago, Jeep teased the Renegade’s new taillights. Now, we can finally see how these units alter the look of the vehicle’s rear end. The “X” inside each lamp is bigger and more prominent, and the black surround is no longer as bulky. In the very center of the light, there is a depiction of a Jeep grille.

Jeep announced new engines, at least for Europe. These include a 1.0-liter engine with 120 hp and a 1.3-liter engine that produces either 150 hp or 180 hp depending on the configuration. Jeep hasn’t released specs for the U.S. version of the 2019 Renegade, but our current model offers a standard 1.4-liter turbo-four with 160 hp or an optional 2.4-liter I-4 with 180 hp.