2019 Jeep Cherokee Gets a Fresh Mug for the New Year

It’s here! The 2019 Jeep Cherokee shows off a new upscale design and will offer more fuel-efficient powertrain options for the New Year. Jeep’s mid-sized SUV is set to bow at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show next month.

The latest version seems to borrow a few styling cues from the sleek Jeep Yuntu Concept—minus the exploratory drone, we saw earlier this year at the Shanghai auto show.

Its biggest update we can see is up front where the Cherokee’s split headlights are larger and line up closer to the grille and hood lines. Around back the bumper and skid plate get some minor tweaking too.

Jeep is tight lipped about spilling more details until the Detroit show, but we’ll bet it will still offer a standard 2.4-liter inline-four-cylinder engine that delivers 184 hp and 171 lb-ft of torque. Its V-6 engine option produces 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque.

Both engines will likely be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and available with all-wheel drive options.

It’s possible that the V-6 option gets replaced with a 2.0-liter turbo-four-cylinder engine found on the 2018 Wrangler, but we won’t know for sure until next month.

The little four-door hauler will of course be offered in a number of trims with chrome or blacked out options depending on your preference for black top or dirt crawling. We’d opt for the darker ones.

The two-tone interior seen here resembles the previous generation’s innards—it looks clean and snug with a leather wrapped steering wheel with plenty of controls.

There’s also a decent sized touch screen for its infotainment system with volume and tuning buttons as well. Thanks Jeep!

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but we imagine it should start in the mid-$25,000 range to stay competitive and go up from there.