2019 Infiniti QX50 Pricing Announced

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 midsize crossover will start at $37,545 when it goes on sale this spring.

The model sits on a new platform and features a pioneering VC-Turbo engine that adjusts compression ratio to optimize efficiency and performance.

This 2.0-liter turbo-four unit makes 268 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Also look for available ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous technology, which helps drivers steer, accelerate, and brake in a single lane in highway traffic.

It also includes Direct Adaptive Steering, a steer-by-wire system that’s a first for a front-wheel-drive Infiniti.

With these updates, the starting price of the QX50 has gone up $1,900 compared to the previous model. After the base Pure model, Infiniti also offers Luxe and Essential trims, with the latter starting at $44,345. Opting for all-wheel drive adds $1,800 to any trim.

In addition to pricing information, Infiniti has announced a reservation rewards program for the QX50. Those who pre-order a QX50 will redeem gifts related to audio, home, and tech in three stages.

The first tier of rewards became available when Infiniti received 4,000 reservations, and the second and third tiers will unlock at 8,000 and 12,000 reservations respectively. Customers are eligible to receive goodies if they reserve a QX50 by February 28 and buy or lease it by May 31.