2019 Infiniti QX50 Gives Us a Wink

The 2019 Infiniti QX50 has been teased once again, and this time we get a glimpse of a part of its front fascia ahead of its official debut at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show.

Based on the sole image the automaker released, the 2018 QX50 will feature thin headlight clusters with four square-shaped LEDs, which should give it a family resemblance to the rest of the brand’s crossover and SUV lineup.

Infiniti originally previewed the new generation QX50 as a concept at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

Infiniti’s corporate grille will be the center piece of the 2019 QX50’s front fascia, hinting that its going to look like a shrunken QX60. Like other Infiniti crossovers, the 2019 QX50 should feature the same swoopy design language, which should help it stand out on the streets where crossovers are a dime a dozen.

According to Infiniti senior vice president of global design Alfonso Albaisa, the 2019 QX50 will not sacrifice interior space in the name of style. It will also be the first Infiniti to wear the latest evolution of the brand’s Powerful Elegance design language.

Under the hood of the 2019 Infiniti QX50 will be the first application of the automaker’s 2.0-liter VC-T four-cylinder engine, a turbocharged gas mill with variable a compression ratio.

Infiniti claims that its VC-T engine will have the power of a six-cylinder and the fuel economy of a four-cylinder. Output is estimated at 268 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. A CVT that’s also found in the larger QX60 will be the only transmission offered.