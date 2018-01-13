2019 Hyundai Veloster Shows Its Mug on Twitter

Thanks to Hyundai’s latest teaser, we now have a pretty good idea of what the Veloster will look like when it debuts at the Detroit auto show.

The 2019 Hyundai Veloster shows its face in an animation posted to Twitter recently. As we’ve seen in previous teasers, the Veloster receives a pointy grille and more conventional headlights. Its front end more closely aligns with the look of other new Hyundai products.

Hyundai also previewed the Veloster’s back end. New taillights are the most obvious change, as well as the newly designed lower lights.

Once again, the Veloster has two centrally mounted tailpipes in the rear. It also has a black window spoiler that looks nice against the orange paint job.

A 1.6T badge denotes the car’s 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, which made 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque in the previous generation.

The new Veloster will retain its unusual three-door setup. Like on the old model, there is one door on the driver’s side but two on the passenger side.

Judging from previous teasers, the Veloster has large wheel arches, a sloped roof, and low proportions. Hyundai says it pushed the car’s A-pillar back to make the hood of the car look longer.

We’ll learn more when the Veloster debuts January 15 at the Detroit auto show.