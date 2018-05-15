2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Starts at $23,785

Hyundai has released pricing for the 2019 Veloster, with the base model equipped with the standard six-speed manual starting at $19,385 including destination. The Veloster Turbo starts at $23,785 for the R-Spec trim, which comes only with the manual. All Veloster models now come with an independent suspension setup all around.

Standard equipment on the base Veloster includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera and two USB ports. Moving up to the Premium grade adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, a 4.2-inch instrument cluster display, a sunroof, an eight-speaker Infinity audio system, blind spot warning, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The base Veloster and Veloster Premium are powered by a 2.0-liter I-4 with 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque paired to either a six-speed manual or for an extra $1,000, a six-speed automatic. EPA fuel economy ratings are 25/33 mpg city/highway for the stick and 27/34 mpg for the automatic.

Moving up to the Veloster Turbo R-Spec gets you all the standard features from the Veloster Premium and builds on it with high beam assist and LED low beam headlights but loses the sunroof and blind spot warning. Moving up to the Turbo model with the optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic does give you back those features plus rear cross-traffic alert and lumbar adjustment for the driver seat. The range-topping turbo Ultimate is the only one available with a two-tone roof, full leather upholstery, a head-up display, built-in navigation, and adaptive cruise control if yo opt for the automatic. The most expensive Veloster model, the automatic-equipped Turbo Ultimate, rings in at $29,035.

Turbo variants come with their own unique suspension and steering calibrations, and an active sound enhancer that pipes in engine sounds through the speakers. Manual-equipped Turbo models comes standard with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer performance tires while automatic-equipped ones make do with all-season rubber. Under the hood of the Veloster Turbo is an updated 1.6-liter turbo-four with 201 hp and 195 lb-ft, and an overboost feature that increases torque to 202 lb-ft for a short time. EPA fuel economy ratings for the Veloster Turbo are 26/33 mpg with the six-speed manual and 28/34 mpg with the automatic.

Hyundai hasn’t released pricing for the range-topping Veloster N yet, which is expected to arrive before the end of 2018. Like the i30N in other markets, the Veloster N is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four with up to 275 hp and 260 lb-ft. It comes exclusively with a six-speed manual with automatic rev matching. Adaptive dampers also come standard and an optional Performance package adds an electronically controlled mechanical limited-slip differential and 19-inch alloy wheels shod in Pirelli P-Zero summer performance tires specific to Hyundai’s N cars.