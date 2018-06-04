2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Enters Production

Hyundai has begun production of the next-generation Santa Fe in Montgomery, Alabama. The crossover will arrive in dealerships this summer.

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe joins the Sonata and Elantra, which are also produced at the Alabama plant. Since late 2017, Hyundai has been retooling the plant to prepare for the updated model. Hyundai plans to make 84,000 Santa Fe crossovers this year in Alabama.

The new Santa Fe replaces the old Santa Fe Sport, and it’s just slightly longer and wider. The previous three-row Santa Fe will carry over as the Santa Fe XL. Eventually, Hyundai will reveal a brand new three-row crossover with a new name and seating for up to eight passengers.

Under the hood of the new Santa Fe is a standard 2.4-liter I-4 with 185 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can also choose a 2.0-liter turbo-four making an estimated 235 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. In 2019, there will be a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine option expected to make 190 hp and 322 lb-ft of torque, and it will offer an occasional-use third row seat. All three engines will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe comes standard with the automaker’s Smart Sense driver assistance features. These include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, high beam assist, blind spot warning, driver attention warning, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alert. New features include rear automatic emergency braking and Safe Exit Assist, which prevents a rear door from opening if the car detects another vehicle approaching from behind.