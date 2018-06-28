2019 Honda Pilot Refresh Includes New Design, Updated Transmission

While we expect the CR-V to remain largely unchanged, Honda is updating both its smallest and largest crossovers for the 2019 model year. The 2019 Honda Pilot and HR-V receive a host of significant updates, including styling changes and revised transmissions.

Honda has updated its nine-speed automatic, available on Touring and Elite trims. Other updates include a new hands-free power tailgate, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Honda’s CabinTalk in-car PA system and CabinControl app, and a larger rear entertainment system with Blu-Ray. The infotainment touchscreen now features a volume knob instead of a sliding tool.

The Pilot’s exterior has also changed, notably the grille. Not unlike the new Accord, the Pilot receives a grille with a thick silver bar that runs between the headlights.

The 2019 Honda Pilot goes on sale July 16. Honda hasn’t released pricing information, but says we’ll learn more near the crossover’s on-sale date of July 16.

Meanwhile, the HR-V receives a few big updates of its own. Like on the Pilot, the HR-V’s grille receives a thick silver bar that aligns with the design of other new Hondas. There are two new trims: Sport and Touring. It features an updated infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as additional sound deadening for a quieter cabin. Honda has refined the model’s standard CVT and available all-wheel drive system, while also adding variable-ratio electric power steering.

Perhaps the biggest update is the introduction of Honda Sensing safety and driver assist technologies. These include collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, and adaptive cruise control. Now, all models in the Honda lineup offer this suite of safety features.

More details on the HR-V refresh will be available around July 24 when the model goes on sale.