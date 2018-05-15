First 2019 Honda Insight Rolls Out of Indiana

The all-new 2019 Honda Insight stealthily rolled off the line at the marque’s Greensburg, Indiana plant.

Honda’s handsome hybrid thankfully looks nothing like either of its predecessors, which should bode well for future sales.

The third-generation hybrid arrives at dealers in June and will slot nicely between the Civic and Accord in Honda’s summer lineup.

A 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a two-motor hybrid system provides a combined 151 horsepower for the five-seater. Honda claims it can average 55 mpg in the city—not too shabby.

“The new Honda Insight exemplifies our growing investment in the production of electrified vehicles in America and our associates in Indiana are proud to play a key role in this initiative,” said Isao Matsuzaki, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana president, in a statement.

“As the lead plant for Insight production globally, we are committed to delivering the quality and reliability that our customers expect.”

LX, EX, and Touring trims will be offered and standard tech goodies include Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technology, and a 7.0-inch instrument cluster. Another big bonus is that the 2019 Insight is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay friendly.

The Insight will be assembled in Greensburg on the same production line as the Civic and CR-V, says Honda.

It is Honda’s fifth electrified vehicle launched in the past two years after the 2019 Accord Hybrid and Clarity series.

Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time and we’ll get back to you on that next month.