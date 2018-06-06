2019 GMC Sierra Elevation Packs Standard Turbo-Four Engine

The 2019 GMC Sierra debuted earlier this year with a new carbon-fiber bed, a multifunctional tailgate, and larger dimensions. Now, GMC is revealing an Elevation variant that features unique cosmetic upgrades and a standard four-cylinder engine.

Based off the double cab model, the 2019 GMC Sierra Elevation receives black accents on the grille insert, side window trim, tow hooks, and its standard 20-inch wheels. It also has monochromatic door handles, bumpers, and grille surround.

Under the hood lies the 2.7-liter turbo-four engine that was recently revealed for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. It produces 310 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can also opt for a 5.3-liter V-8 engine that can run on one to eight cylinders depending on the driving conditions.

Starting in early 2019, a new 3.0-liter turbo-diesel inline-six will be available. Elevation models with four and eight cylinders come paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel receives a 10-speed auto. Two- and four-wheel-drive versions will be offered.

Standard features on the Elevation include an 8-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, and a six-speaker sound system. On the options roster, you’ll find a seven-speaker Bose audio system and an upgraded infotainment system with higher resolution and advanced personalization features.

The GMC Sierra Elevation goes on sale this fall. That’s also when we expect to see the Sierra Denali and SLT trims.