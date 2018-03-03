Four-Door 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe is Lava Hot

Can your coupe drive on molten lava? Apparently the four-door 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe can—well, at least in its most recent teaser images seen here.

The latest from Affalterbach will make its official debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March 6 and we’ll be there to let you know if it can or not. In the meantime, here’s what we know about the all-new four-door coupe by Mercedes-AMG.

The AMG GT sports a toothy, Panamericana grille and LED headlights up front. It has LED taillights and quad exhaust tips around back.

Under the hood, the four-door is likely powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that’s also found inside the two-door AMG GT Coupe.

The V-8 packs 469 hp and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds—so we imagine the newer coupe should make the same or better. It should also be paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

And that’s about all for now, but stay tuned for more teases and reveals as the clock continues to tick down to the big show in Switzerland next week.