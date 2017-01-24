2019 Ford Ranger, 2020 Ford Bronco May Have Solid Front and Rear Axles: Report

Get ready, off-road fans: it appears the upcoming 2020 Ford Bronco will be more than just an exercise in badge engineering. According to a report from Automotive News, the unrevealed SUV will pack solid axles in both the front and the back, putting it squarely in the sights of the ever-capable Jeep Wrangler.

AN cites axle supplier Dana, which announced its involvement with the Bronco and Ranger production at an investor meeting. Dana let slip both truck and SUV will have “front and rear axles featuring our latest AdvanTEK gear technology.” This doesn’t guarantee a solid axle in both front and rear, as Dana provides components for both beam (solid) and independent suspension designs, but we remain hopeful.

If the Bronco ends up packing twin solid axles, even as an option, the Jeep Wrangler will have some fresh competition. Ford is already promising that the upcoming SUV will be a rugged, off-road ready truck, something that would be driven home by the possession of solid axles.

At the moment, we’re still expecting a modified variant of the existing Ranger T6 and Everest SUV already on sale around the world. Both vehicles will be updated before they’re released into the U.S. market, so we could see the addition of a solid front axle, or at least support for one, with as part of the refresh.

