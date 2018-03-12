2019 Ford Mustang GT California Special Is Here

It turns out the Bullitt isn’t the only throwback Mustang coming to Ford’s lineup for the new model year. The 2019 Ford Mustang GT California Special joins the ranks as well.

The California Special features a blacked-out grille and side stripe, taking after the original 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupe prototype that would come to bear the California Special name. In 1968, Ford built a limited number of these vehicles for production. Ford would reincarnate the “California Special” badge again for model years 2007-2009, 2011-2014, and 2016-2017.

The new model also features unique wheels, a California Special badge on the trunk lid, and the splitter from the Mustang Performance Pack 1. Inside, you’ll find more badging on the dashboard, floor mats, and the black Miko suede-trimmed seats.

Like last year, the 2019 Ford Mustang GT makes 460 hp and 420 lb-ft from a 5.0-liter V-8. Now, the GT’s six-speed manual transmission offers automatic rev-matching technology that predicts shifts and quickly matches engine rpms accordingly.

Not to be left out, models with the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine receive a more aggressive snarl this year. Already available on GT models, a quad-tip fully variable active valve performance exhaust is trickling down to EcoBoost Mustangs for the 2019 model year. Drivers can control the system via the drive mode selector or through the instrument panel.

Other new features in the Mustang lineup include a Bang & Olufsen audio system with 12 speakers and new colors Velocity Blue and Need for Green. Dark Highland Green is another new color but is available only on the Bullitt.

The 2019 Ford Mustang goes on sale this summer. Now, we’re just waiting for Ford to debut the new Shelby GT500 that should make more than 700 hp.