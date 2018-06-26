Mama Mia! The Big 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Photo Gallery

Did you know that Pista means track in Italian? Yep. Ferrari could have named its latest 488 variant Pizza and we’d still want one. Well, if we had $345,300 or so in the bank and already had a Ferrari or two in the garage that is.

The 488 Pista packs a potent 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that delivers 711 hp and 568 lb ft of torque. It can sprint from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Up front, the hood gets an F1-inspired S-Duct and a white and blue stripe that starts down low between the front diffusers. The racing stripe continues over the curved roofline and exits off the carbon-fiber rear spoiler like a ramp.

The Pista weighs in at 2822 pounds, which is 200 pounds lighter than the 488 GTB. Like the 488 Challenge, it sports Inconel exhaust manifolds, and a lightweight crankshaft and flywheel. It also features titanium con rods and carbon-fiber intake plenums.

If you like what you see you can feast your eyeballs on the stunning gallery below. If you want to know more about the sports car you can read our First Drive report here.