2019 Dodge Charger Sports New Grille and More Flair

Lest we forget about large sedans in our lust for crossovers, the updated 2019 Dodge Charger reminds us the segment is still kicking. Although power hasn’t changed, the sedan receives performance upgrades and cosmetic enhancements to keep it fresh.

As we already knew, higher-performing versions of the 2019 Charger receive a new grille. This grille, affixed to the R/T Scat Pack and Hellcat, has dual air inlets. The two models also receive standard Launch Assist, which detects driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch, and in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain grip. Newly standard line lock is for perfect burnouts.

Taking a page from the Challenger SRT Demon, the Charger SRT Hellcat gets an After-Run Chiller as well as Torque Reserve. The hotted-up model also receives new instrument badging as well as a host of new options, including Brass Monkey 20-inch forged wheels, a Satin Black hood, and an Alcantara package that brings the suede-like material to the seats and steering wheel.

On the Charger R/T Scat Pack, buyers can now opt for a Bilstein adaptive damping suspension with Auto, Sport, and Track modes. New exterior color options are available, and there’s a new Launch Control switch on the dash.

Less powerful Chargers receive a host of updates, too. The base SXT is now available with all-wheel drive, and there is a new GT rear- drive model. On the GT and R/T, buyers receive the performance hood, fascia, side sills, and spoiler from higher models. The two trims also receive a standard performance suspension, improved steering, Dodge Performance Pages with the 8.4-inch Uconnect screen, performance bolstered seats, and 20-inch Satin Carbon wheels and Black Noise wheel options. Top speed has increased to 130 mph for the GT and 150 mph for the R/T.

Rounding out the updates, a new cold weather package (heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and heated mirrors on the SXT) is offered on the SXT, SXT AWD, GT, and R/T models. You can also get Houndstooth cloth performance seats, which are standard on the GT, R/T, and Scat Pack models. A Houndstooth seating option is available on the SXT and SXT AWD. Models equipped with leather receive new stitching on the dash and doors.

As before, the Charger comes available with many different engines ranging from the base 292-hp V-6 to the roaring 707-hp Hellcat V-8.