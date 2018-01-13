2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Revealed in Detroit

Look out Ford truckers! Eight all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado trucks have rolled into town for the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

The Silverado LT Trailboss dropped in Fort Worth, Texas last month, and now see seven more trucks to choose from—one for every day of the week.

The eight new 1500 models include a new Rally Truck Sport (RST) trim and will be followed by another big reveal in March of the Silverado 4500HD and 5500HD biggies in Indianapolis.

The fourth-generation of Chevy’s number one truck gets a bolder look, new platform that’s nearly 450 pounds lighter, more tech—but not enough to scare the old timers—and six powertrain options including a new inline-six diesel engine.

A 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V-8 engines are also offered. The new diesel and 6.2-liter V-8 are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Chevy’s new Silverado can be seen on our exclusive gallery of photos below.

Temperatures are currently in the teens in the Motor City and will continue to hover well below the freezing mark all week—make sure you park as close to the Cobo Center as you can for this week’s show. Brrrr.

The 2019 Silverado is expected to reach dealerships this fall. Check back for the latest news from the Detroit auto show with us here.