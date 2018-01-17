GM Picks Flint, Michigan to Make 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Diesel Engine

General Motors will produce the diesel engine for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado at its Flint Engine Operations plant in Michigan, the automaker said today. The news comes about two years after the automaker announced an investment of $263 million to support a new engine line at the plant.

The Chevrolet Silverado diesel engine will join 1.4-liter engines that are currently built at the plant in Flint. These engines are used in the Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox, and Volt.

The 2019 Silverado features a new Duramax 3.0-liter inline six turbodiesel paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Mileage figures haven’t been announced yet, but GM’s Mark Reuss, head of global product development, said it would be better than the competition. That means we could be looking at 30 mpg or more on the highway. Both the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 offer 3.0-liter turbodiesel engines as well.

In addition to the diesel engine, the Silverado will offer 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V-8 engines. These engines will come equipped with technology that can shut off as many as seven cylinders when not needed, helping to boost fuel economy.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado will enter production at GM’s Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant. Customer deliveries of the truck start this fall.