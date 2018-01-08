2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD and 5500HD to Drop in March

Move over Super Duty—big news is coming out of Indiana this March. Bow-Tie brass has confirmed that the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD and 5500HD will debut at The Work Truck Show 2018 in Indianapolis.

The all-new Silverado medium-duty trucks will be offered in regular and crew cab versions with 2WD and 4WD capability in a range of GVWRs and wheelbases says Chevrolet.

Judging from the teaser image—the massive monster truck sports a wide, imposing stance, with turning signals built into its side mirrors, and fog lights that are as big as its headlights.

“The Silverado 4500HD/5500HD trucks are the flagship of our full-line commercial truck portfolio and we’ve designed them to be among the best in the industry in maneuverability, serviceability, visibility, quietness and comfort, diesel fuel economy, and more,” said Ed Peper, General Motors Fleet VP, in a statement.

“At GM Fleet, we are determined to deliver on our three pillars: Great Products, Innovative Business Solutions and an Exceptional Customer Experience, and I’m confident that with these new trucks, we’ll exceed the expectations of not only our fleet customers, but the drivers and upfitters as well.”

Chevy says the trucks will be powered by Duramax diesel engines and Allison transmissions. The new trucks will be offered with a suite of driver tech goodies such as OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and a number of telematics offerings.

More details and technical specifications will be disclosed at the show. The Class 4 and 5 chassis cab trucks should go into production next winter.

The Work Truck Show is held March 6-9 at the Indiana Convention Center.