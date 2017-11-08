2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to Debut at 2017 Dubai Motor Show

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (illustration above by Radovan Varicak), will make its global debut this weekend. Not in the U.S., however, but at the 2017 Dubai Motor Show. Our insiders tell us that the weather is currently hot and humid there—good times.

Upfront, the Corvette ZR1 gets an aggressive splitter up front, and it’s hard to miss that giant wing around back too.

What’s under the powerdome hood is still a mystery until Sunday’s reveal, but insiders suggest a new dual-overhead cam supercharged V-8 codenamed LT5 lurks inside that produces 750 horsepower.

The engine will likely be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. No word on a manual transmission is known at this time, but our fingers are crossed.

2019 order guides are expected to reach dealerships by November 20, but possibly sooner since most folks can’t help but leak things like that to their favorite forum or website.

Corvette Blogger revealed the official Dubai invite that reads, “You are invited to celebrate 65 years of Chevrolet performance.”

It also includes the November 12 date and the time 7-10:30 pm. Sounds like an awesome party. We were also invited; so stay tuned for more details and photos from the big event. No word on Zora just yet, but who knows?

If you can’t make it out to the Middle East for the weekend, the next chance to see the ZR1 will be on November 27 at the Los Angeles auto show.

Production should start in January and models should reach us hopefully by the summer.