2019 Cadillac XT4 to Star in Primetime

As suspected, the 2019 Cadillac XT4 will debut at the New York auto show later this month. Before the big reveal, General Motors is teasing its new small crossover in a TV spot that will run during the Academy Awards.

From what we can tell, it looks like the XT4 won’t be a baby version of the XT5. The compact crossover should receive a unique front fascia and bespoke rear lighting elements.

Although GM isn’t showing off the model’s interior in the pre-released 30-second ad, we expect the XT4 to offer the latest CUE infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as a full suite of safety technologies including automatic braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability. Under the hood, the XT4 will likely receive a turbocharged four-cylinder engine making at least 250 hp.

The XT4 will help diversify Cadillac’s lineup, which focuses heavily on sedans right now. It will compete against a host of luxury vehicles including the Audi Q3, Lexus NX, and Jaguar E-Pace.

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 will premiere March 27 at the Cadillac House in New York ahead of the New York auto show. The model should arrive this fall.