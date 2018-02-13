2019 BMW X4 is Ready to Rock, Roll, and Repeat

Looking for the ultimate Sports Activity Coupe with four doors? The second generation BMW X4 SUV/crossover debuts with your choice of M40i and xDrive30i models—when you are ready to trade in your Z4 for a walk on the family friendly side.

The refreshed X4 offers wider tracks, an upgraded suspension, and a hatchback full of standard safety tech like Active Protection and Active Guard to keep you and your loved ones stylishly safe.

BMW’s mid-size SUV/wagon also gets a larger panoramic moonroof and a 3-Zone Climate Control system for 2019—a real must for us.

“The second-generation BMW X4 brings together a distinctive, dynamic silhouette with a clear, pared-back use of forms,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW Senior VP of group design, in a statement.

Up front receives a bigger kidney-shaped grille, twin headlights, and horizontal fog lights. The roofline slopes towards the rear, and around back gets sleek, new LED lights and twin exhaust tailpipes. Nice.

Under the hood, the BMW X4 xDrive30i packs a twin-turbo four-cylinder engine that offers 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims it can sprint from 0-60 mph in a respectable 6 seconds.

BMW’s X4 M40i model features an inline six-cylinder engine that offers 355 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. It can sprint you from 0-60 mph in a decent 4.6 seconds.

Both models are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission with all-wheel drive as standard. There’s also a launch control function and paddle shifters on the steering wheel to fiddle with for more adventurous runs to the mall or overtaking pesky Audis on the freeway.

Drivers can choose from Sport, Comfort, and Eco Pro modes—plus, there’s a Sport+ option if you are willing to pay extra.

Inside, the cabin is somewhat roomier with several different options to choose from depending on the trim lines—all of them feature mood lighting in at least six flavors.

BMW states that there is an increase of approximately 3-inches in exterior length bringing the “all-new” X4 to 187.5 inches; 2.1-inches added to the wheelbase—now 112.7 inches; an extra 1.4-inches of width—now 75 inches; and a 0.1-inch drop in height to 63.8 inches for the SUV/crossover.

Off-roaders will appreciate the X4’s ground clearance of 8-inches, which allows for a deep fording depth of 19.6 inches.

The break over angle of 19.4 degrees and angles of approach and departure of 25.7 and 22.6 degrees respectively, will also come in handy on the trail or along the streets of lower Manhattan.

Pricing for the 2019 BMW X4 xDrive30i start at $51,445 and the M40i start at $61,445. The new models will be available at dealers in July—if you are thinking about trading in your Z4, drop us a line.