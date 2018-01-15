2019 BMW i8 Coupe and Roadster First Edition Debut in Detroit

The 2019 BMW i8 Roadster dropped top in Los Angeles last month and now Detroit gets the world debut of the new and improved 2019 BMW i8 Coupe—plus, the debut of the i8 Roadster First Edition, which is limited to 200 units.

The BMW eDrive tech gets a power bump of 12 ponies and now delivers 374 hp for the all-new coupe and the roadster versions. The new i8s are powered by an electric motor and a twin-turbo three-cylinder engine with 143 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels.

The three-cylinder engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The electric motor moves the front wheels with a little help from a two-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW says that battery cell capacity has increased from 20 to 34 ampere hours and gross energy capacity from 7.1 to 11.6 kilowatt hours, which helps raise the electric motor’s peak output to 184 lb-ft of torque.

This allows both models to travel up to 18 miles in all-electric mode. The combined system output has increased to 374 hp and the coupe can zip from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, while drop-top gets there in 4.4.

Both models have a limited top speed of 155 mph and the combined fuel economy is 70 MPGe, according to BMW. The plug-in 2+2-seater BMW i8 Coupe was first introduced in 2014.

New paint flavors for 2019 include E-Copper metallic and Donington Gray metallic with accents in Frozen Gray metallic. All models get a sports steering wheel, multifunctional instrument display, and full-leather upholstery—Ivory White for the Coupe and Ivory White/Black for the Roadsters.

Also new is the Tera World Copper interior trim with cloth/leather upholstery in an Amido/E-Copper color scheme, says BMW. The new BMW i8 Roadster First Edition is 3,513 pounds, just 132 pounds more than the coupe.

All models offer five driving modes that include hybrid drive with comfort, sport, or eco pro, and all-electric driving in comfort or eco pro mode.

The 2019 BMW i8 Coupe, Roadster, and Roadster First Edition go on sale this spring. The new models can be seen at the Detroit auto show through January 28.