2019 Audi A7 Looks Slick and Turns Up the Tech

Revealed at an event in Audi’s hometown of Ingolstadt, Germany, the 2019 A7 hatchback is packed with a full array of semi-autonomous driving tech and the same multimedia system from the recently revealed A8 full-size luxury sedan.

Like its predecessor, the 2019 Audi A7 is a hatchback with a coupe-like roofline, and will compete with the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. In Europe, the A7 will feature Audi’s new naming strategy with the 55 TFSI model launching first.

Although the 2019 A7’s silhouette hasn’t changed much, plenty of styling cues distinguish the new Audi from its predecessor including full-length LED taillights, a wider trapezoidal grille, thinner LED headlights, and larger openings in the lower front fascia in the S Line variant.

The 2019 A7’s overall exterior styling follows that of the larger A8, which introduced Audi’s latest design language earlier this year. Alloy wheels are available up to 21 inches in diameter while, at least in Europe, the LED headlights are available in three variants, including Audi’s Matrix LED units with laser technology.

Inside, the 2019 Audi A7 features a similar interior layout as the larger A8 sedan with two large touchscreen at the center of the dash—the upper one measuring 10.1 inches and the lower one 8.6 inches.

One difference in the A7’s interior is the three-spoke steering wheel instead of the A8’s super techy-looking two-spoke wheel, and the wood trim has been replaced with metal, hinting at the A7’s more sporting intentions.

Audi’s slick virtual cockpit system, which replaces traditional analog gauges with a configurable 12.3-inch multi-information display, is also available.

For improved comfort, Audi has added new multi-adjustable front seats to a 2019 A7 with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. With two separate rear-seating options, the 2019 A7 is available as a four- and five-seater.

Like its larger sibling, the A8, the fully connected 2019 Audi A7 comes with a range of semi-autonomous driving features. Audi Connect has been upgraded to include car-to-x services to send out accident warnings and hazard information to other vehicles.

The adaptive cruise control system is now complemented by the adaptive driving assistant, which features steering interventions to help keep you in your lane. The A8’s Traffic Jam Pilot feature won’t be available in the A7.

Powering the 2019 Audi A7 is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 with 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, and it comes paired exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

As in the full-size A8, the A7 features a 48-volt primary electrical system and a belt alternator starter that works in conjunction with a lithium-ion battery to create regenerative braking and enable to car to coast with the engine off at speeds between 34 to 99 mph.

The car’s engine start/stop system can now activate at speeds up to 14 mph and, with the help of the front camera, the A7 will restart once it sees the vehicle in front of you moving forward.

The 2019 Audi A7 will be available with a new suspension setup that includes all-wheel steering, which reduces that car’s turning circle by 3.6 feet. Additionally, the all-wheel steering system helps improve stability and make lane changing easier at speeds of 37 mph or higher by making the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front.

The A7 will be offered with a standard steel spring suspension, the sport suspension with 0.4-inch lower ride height, a suspension with electronically controlled dampers, and a self-leveling air suspension. A sport differential option improves handling by actively distributing torque between the rear wheels to supplement the standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Production of the 2019 Audi A7 will be at the automaker’s Neckarsulm facility in Germany with the first production models for its home market slated to roll out of the line in February 2018 and reaching U.S. shores later in the year.

In other markets, a range of gas and diesel powertrains will be offered; however, the 3.0-liter turbo V-6 will be the car’s standard engine for the U.S. market until the likely arrival of more powerful S7 and RS 7 models.