2019 Acura RDX Prototype Preps for More Acronyms

A beak-free 2019 Acura RDX Prototype was revealed at this year’s Detroit auto show. Acura’s third-generation five-passenger lux SUV officially launches in the summer.

It looks chunkier than the previous refresh and cuts a sportier profile for a four-door hauler that offers plenty of cargo space. It’s looks good in red, but may be hard to tell it apart from a Mazda CX-4 or 5 at a distance.

Under the hood, you’ll find an all-new 2.0-liter turbo inline four-cylinder engine. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic.

Acura says we’ll see the return of Acura Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD) featuring a newly developed rear differential for the 2019 RDX.

“The all-new RDX delivers a powerful statement about who we are and where we are headed as a brand,” said Jon Ikeda, Acura VP and GM, in a statement.

“For our customers, the new RDX is a quantum leap forward in design, style and performance, with luxury features and technology that will elevate their ownership experience.”

Updated jewel eye LED headlights flank the diamond pentagon grille. Acura designers found inspiration from the Acura Precision Concept for the Prototype that features a wider track that’s up +1.2 inches. It also sports a longer wheelbase that’s up +2.5 inches and a shortened front overhang we are informed.

Inside gets a tech-friendly cabin with a floating center console that’s inspired by the Acura Precision Cockpit. The 16-way front power sport seats are wrapped in Napa leather and shown here in what looks like Band-Aid beige.

There’s also a sports steering wheel, brushed aluminum, and open-pore Olive Ash wood scattered throughout the interior. Above, there’s a ginormous, ultra-wide panoramic sliding moonroof. Awesome!

The RDX also gets a new True Touchpad Interface, and a 10.2-inch full-HD display with what looks like a volume knob—which is a major score for us. Four drive modes include Sport, Sport+, Comfort, and Snow.

“Absolute positioning transforms the touchpad experience, making it personal, intuitive, and particularly well-suited for premium, driver-centric, performance machines,” said Ross Miller, senior engineer of user interface research.

“It’s also designed to be adopted quickly and easily, as drivers become acclimated and comfortable in minutes.”

North American models and engines are built in Ohio, while the RDX’s 10-speed automatic transmission is manufactured in the company’s Georgia plant. The 2019 RDX goes on sale this summer—which seems so far away right now.