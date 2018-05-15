2019 Acura RDX Production Begins in Ohio

The third-generation Acura RDX debuted at this year’s New York auto show, and now the crossover has started production at Honda’s East Liberty Plant in Ohio. Acura says the RDX is the first of a new generation of products built with the brand’s Precision Crafted Performance slogan in mind, and also the first to benefit from a $54 million investment in the East Liberty Plant.

That investment has led to new tech at the facility, including a roller hemming process for the RDX’s panoramic moonroof, high-performance structural adhesives, sound-deadening spray foam, and a new multi-layer paint system. The RDX’s engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 related to the units powering the Honda Civic Type R and upper-trim Accord models, comes from Honda’s engine plant in Anna, Ohio. It makes 272 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque and comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and next-gen Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system.

In addition to the new drivetrain, the RDX has a redesigned interior that features a 10.2-inch screen with a new console-mounted True Touchpad Interface. All 2019 RDX models will come standard with advanced driver assist features including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

The 2019 Acura RDX hits dealer lots this June.

