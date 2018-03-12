2019 Acura RDX Headed to New York Auto Show

a href="http://www.automobilemag.com/news/2018-acura-rlx-debut-monterey-car-week/">Acura will debut the third generation of its RDX midsize crossover later this month at the New York Auto Show. Finally, the RDX has a four-cylinder engine to compete with rivals such as the Lexus NX, BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Infiniti QX50.

We don’t know how much power it makes, but the turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC engine is related to the units in the Honda Accord and Civic Type R. The RDX’s new engine is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The model also offer different driving modes and Acura’s torque vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. With this capability, Acura boasts the new RDX will be “the quickest and best-handling RDX ever.” For what it’s worth, a 2016 Acura RDX we tested hit 60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

The RDX is the first Acura SUV to receive the A-Spec treatment. As previewed in the teaser image above, the A-Spec model features unique badging and other sporty style updates. Inside the cabin, RDX models will receive a new infotainment system with touchpad interface.

The RDX was developed and designed in the U.S. for the first time. The RDX will enter production at the automaker’s facility in East Liberty, Ohio, while the engine will be made in Anna, Ohio. As we previously reported, the 2019 Acura RDX should go on sale this summer.

Of course, none of this comes as much surprise because Acura debuted a production-ready RDX prototype earlier this year at the Detroit auto show. But we should find out more details about the new model on March 28 when it makes its official debut.

Pictured below is the 2019 Acura RDX Prototype