2019 Acura RDX Starts at $38,295, Up $1,300 from Last Year’s Model

The third-generation 2019 Acura RDX debuted at the New York auto show earlier this year. Now, Acura has announced the crossover will start at $38,295, up $1,300 from the previous year. While prices have increased, fuel economy has improved.

The base RDX is actually priced the same as the outgoing model equipped with AcuraWatch. This tech now comes standard and includes collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, and other features. Other standard goodies include an ultra-wide panoramic moonroof and True Touchpad interface.

All-wheel-drive models start at $40,295, an increase of $1,800 from the previous iteration. Buyers can opt for the A-Spec package, which brings the total up to $44,495 on front-drive models and $46,495 on all-wheel-drive versions. This package includes sporty appearance upgrades including gloss black accents on the exterior, Shark Gray 20-inch wheels with low-profile 255/45R20 tires, and leather sport seats with Ultrasuede inserts.

The RDX with the Technology package starts at $41,495 with front-wheel drive or $43,495 with all-wheel drive. Those opting for the Advance package can expect to pay $46,395 or $48,395 depending on how many wheels are being powered.

Although prices have increased, Acura is reporting better fuel economy on the new RDX. Front-drive models achieve up to 22/28/24 city/highway/combined, while all-wheel-drive models come in at 21/27/23 mpg. A-Spec models are rated 1 mpg less on the highway. The old EPA ratings were 20/28/23 mpg and 19/27/22 mpg respectively.

Replacing the old 3.5-liter V-6 on the Acura RDX is a 2.0-liter turbo-four. It produces 272 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque, down 7 hp but up 28 lb-ft. The engine, which is a version of the one used in the Accord and Civic Type R, comes paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Right now, the new RDX is being produced at Honda’s East Liberty Plant in Ohio.

The 2019 Acura RDX goes on sale at Acura dealers nationwide this Friday, June 1.