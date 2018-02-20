2018 Yenko/SC Silverado Truck Packs 800 Horsepower

Looking for a special Silverado, but just can’t want until the fall for a 2019 model? Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is offering a limited edition of 25 of its all-new 2018 Yenko/SC Silverado. Who needs a bitchin’ Camaro when you can have a smokin’ truck, instead?

A modified 6.8-liter supercharged V-8 engine that delivers 800 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque powers the truck. It’s based off the lighter, 2018 Standard Cab, Short Box Silverado model and sports a flat black hood insert, Yenko cowl stripes, special graphics, and side stripes for starters.

The super fast Silverado gets plenty of special badging, 22-inch wheels, Brembo brakes up front, custom front sway bar, a lowering kit, Rancho shocks, and a cat-back dual exhaust with 3.5-inch tips.

Despite all the add-ons and extra doodads, the weight of the truck remains at 7,200 pounds according to SVE.

Black paint is standard, but the trucks can be built in any factory color, provided you can pony up $46,995 for the base package. Add another $2,495 for fancier seats and at least another $995 for custom paint options.

The limited edition truck also includes a numbered power badge, two numbered key fobs, and a 3-year/36,000 mile limited warranty. It looks ready to race too.