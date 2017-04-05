2018 Volvo XC60’s U.S. Debut Set for New York

After making its world debut in Geneva last month, the 2018 Volvo XC60 will make its first appearance in North America at the 2017 New York auto show.

The small crossover receives a complete redesign for the first time in almost 10 years. Compared to its predecessor, the new XC60 is 2.4 inches longer as well as about half an inch wider and lower. Its wheelbase has grown 3.6 inches. Pricing has not yet been announced, but the model is expected to go on sale this fall in the U.S.

Volvo has confirmed three engine choices for the XC60. A T5 engine offers 250 hp from its 2.0-liter turbo engine, while the T6 makes 316 hp with a turbo and supercharged 2.0-liter. Finally, a T8 plug-in hybrid pumps out a whopping 400 hp.

Along with the XC60, Volvo will show off updates made to the S90, our 2017 Design of the Year, for the 2018 model year. Changes should be minor, since the sedan just arrived in the U.S. last year. A plug-in hybrid model was scheduled to join the lineup this year.

Volvo will also take the opportunity to celebrate a milestone birthday at the New York show. This month marks 90 years since Volvo’s first vehicle, the OV4, rolled off the assembly line in 1927.