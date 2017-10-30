2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race Edition Starts at $61,495

To celebrate the start of this year’s Volvo Ocean Race, the company is launching the 2018 V90 Cross Country Ocean Race Edition.

The limited edition V90 CC features floor mats that are made from recycled fishing nets and will retail for $61,495.

Volvo says it will donate about $116 for each of the first 3,000 Ocean Race Editions built to help fund a study of the health of our oceans.

“We’re proud to support the Volvo Ocean Race’s Science Program which will help improve our understanding of the health of the oceans–our greatest natural resource,” said Stuart Templar, Volvo director of sustainability, in a statement.

“As a company, we work to minimize our impact on the world around us, so this project’s innovative approach to tackling a major environmental problem was a great fit for us—not least as we head towards an electric future.”

Volvo’s special edition AWD V90 sports Crystal White paint with matte gray and bright orange details. The station wagon’s interior gets special stitching and the carpet inlays are made from Econyl, a fabric made from 100% recycled nylon.

Under the hood, there’s a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder engine that offers 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

“The V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race is a balanced and capable all-road car, at home on normal roads and off the beaten track,” said Dan Olsson, Volvo Special Vehicles & Accessories.

“On top of that it includes a range of specially developed standard features such as an integrated, detachable torchlight [flashlight], additional power outlets, and smart dirt- and water-resistant materials.”

Volvo says the initial 3,000 cars will be sold around the world and should reach dealers this spring.