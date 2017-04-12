2018 Volvo S90 Grows by 4.5-inches, Adds Upgraded Rear Seats

Volvo’s so busy these days, it’s almost difficult to keep track of new models, variants, and revisions as the Swedish automaker continues its upward swing. Case in point – after just one year on our shores, the S90 sedan is refreshed for 2018, packing changes that include a 4.5-inch wheelbase stretch and revised rear seats.

Essentially, the 2017 S90 built in Sweden is replaced with the China-built S90L for 2018, incorporating the extended wheelbase. Details on the new rear seats are scant, but assuming they’re carbon copies of the Chinese S90L, rear passengers will enjoy massage settings and a much-improved fixed center console. The large console takes the place of the middle seat, providing a more cosseting experience for two VIPs.

The sedan also receives the new Sensus Connect touchscreen interface pulled from the new 2018 XC60, alongside new “Oncoming Lane Mitigation” and updated “City Safety” crash avoidance systems.

The S90 lineup now includes a 400-hp T8 Plug-In Hybrid variant, joining the 250-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter T5 and 316-hp twin-charged 2.0-liter T6.

Thanks to these new changes, pricing inches up a touch as well. The 2018 Volvo S90 T5 begins at $49,095, a $1,150 boost compared to the 2017 model year. Move up to the twin-charged T6, and the price also increases by $1,150 to $55,095. If you want the T8 hybrid, you’ll have to shell out $64,645.