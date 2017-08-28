New Aero Package Adds 30 Percent More Downforce to 2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar

Last year, we got a chance to drive the Polestar versions of Volvo’s S60 and V60. These sporty Swedes were aimed at the Germans’ volume performance models—the Mercedes-AMG C43 and BMW 340i, not the C63 and M3. So while they’re not meant to take on the big dogs of the class, both the wagon and sedan proved an absolute blast on winding roads. For 2018, Polestar promises even more fun thanks to a new aerodynamics package.

Jointly developed with Cyan Racing, Polestar’s motorsports partner, the new package increases downforce a full 30 percent, according to Volvo. It comes with a new splitter, new side skirts, and an extended rear spoiler, all made from carbon fiber. The added downforce from the new aero package reportedly increases both grip and high-speed stability, as well as improving driver feedback and control.

The new Polestar package also includes new glossy black wheels, carbon-fiber side-view mirror caps, and updated upholstery with blue contrast stitching. You can also order a new color called Bursting Blue Metallic.

Power output doesn’t change for 2018, so you still get the same 2.0-liter twin-charged inline-four making 367 hp and 347 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough to launch the sedan to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, with the wagon coming in a tenth of a second behind.

If these updates have caught your attention, you better order quickly. Volvo says production will be limited, with Polestar only releasing 1,500 new S60s and V60s. We may be partial to the wagon, but you can’t really go wrong with either. Earlier this year, Volvo announced that Polestar would spin off as its own separate performance brand. The 2018 models are still badged as Volvos, so the rebranding may not happen until the next-gen cars arrive.