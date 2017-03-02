2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace to Debut in Geneva

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace makes its European premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next week. Volkswagen’s family friendly SUV fills the gap between the compact version and the Touareg.

This all-new long-wheelbase version of the Tiguan, sans the Allspace badge, made its debut here at the Detroit auto show in January. It is slated to go on sale in the U.S. this summer.

If the Tiguan Allspace looks familiar to you, Volkswagen says the hood and silhouette feature direct parallels to the all-new VW Atlas. It also shares VW’s Modular Transverse architecture.

Up front the crossover gets a new radiator grille with chrome trim strips that extend across the front and into the headlights. The roof was extended for the optional panoramic sliding sunroof, and VW says roof rails are now standard.

“We have designed the rear doors of the Tiguan Allspace to be longer. The bonnet [hood] was also raised up at the front above the radiator grille to adapt the proportions to the longer overall length,” Marco Pavone, Volkswagen exterior designer, said in a statement.

“A very unique, formative line accentuates the side window design that rises behind the C-pillar.”

VW’s latest Allspace is 8.5 inches longer than the base model and its wheelbase is 4.3 inches longer. This addition allows for an optional 5+2 seat configuration. Five adults and two smaller ones is our guess.

While the U.S. version gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 engine that produces 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, the European versions have six engine options. Three are gas and the other three are diesel powered. It’s also available in front-wheel or all-wheel drive with four driving modes for different types of terrain.

Inside the Allspace gets a leather steering wheel, variable cargo floor, an electrically operated tailgate, rearview camera, and other goodies depending on the three trim levels offered.

The entry-level Tiguan Allspace starts at about $31,500 in Europe. The U.S. version goes on sale in the summer.