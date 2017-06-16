/ 2018 Volkswagen Polo Revealed for Europe

Volkswagen has announced the sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo, offering a bigger and more spacious car with enough permutations to boggle the mind.

Exterior styling matches the crisp lines and sharp creases of the current generation Golf. Volkswagen offers 14 body and 13 dash colors for personalization. Three packages, R-Line, Black, and Style, offer further interior and exterior customization across the range.

At 159 inches in length, the 2018 Polo grew 3.7 inches longer over the previous generation, offering more interior volume for both passengers and cargo. There’s 25 percent more trunk space, with a total of 12.4 cubic feet over the last generation’s 9.9 cubic feet.

“The new Polo brings the future to the compact class. A whole lot of space – based on the modular transverse matrix – sustainable engines like a new natural gas TGI, the world premiere of a new generation of the Active Info Display, the latest infotainment systems, and forward-thinking assistance systems – these qualities enable this Volkswagen to overcome traditional class boundaries,” said Dr. Frank Welsch, VW development board member, in a statement.

A GTI version of the Polo sits at the top of the range. It’s equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 197 horsepower sent to the front wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The GTI comes with a sport chassis upgradable to a “Sport Select” option and rides on 17-inch wheels with 18-inch wheels available as an option.

A slew of exterior features differentiate the Polo GTI from other variants. It has a unique bumper with a lip spoiler, roof spoiler, standard fog lights, a honeycomb grille with the signature red stripe, and GTI badging all around. The interior has the obligatory tartan seats, sport steering wheel, and red stitching.

“The much better proportions create the framework for a grown-up, confident appearance of the sixth generation Polo – charismatic, progressive, contemporary, and friendly. We have systematically capitalized on this realignment of dimensions to build a compelling compact car,”

said Klaus Bischoff, VW design head, in a release.

“This Volkswagen can immediately be made out as the original of its class, but also as a completely new generation. A Polo with an expressive design which makes the compact – now as a four-door only – sportier, cleaner and unique within the brand range. This is a car that fits in perfectly with our times – both visually and technologically.”

Four other Polo permutations round out the range. Trendline is the base model with standard LED daytime running lights, and Front Assist, which offers emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring. Trendline models ride on 14-inch wheels.

Comfortline is the next step up and adds more to the infotainment system, air conditioning, and better interior trim and amenities. Additionally, 15-inch wheels are standard on this variant.

The Highline trim is further up the range and offers parking sensors, interior LED lighting, and leather trim for the shift and brake levers. The Beats by Dre Edition is the upmarket trim targeted toward younger drivers and features a 300-watt sound system with Beats badging and other trim options.

Volkswagen introduced more tech from the Golf and Passat to the Polo for the sixth-generation as well. This includes the emergency braking and pedestrian monitoring systems as well as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and parking assist. “Keyless Access” is available for remote engine starting.

The sixth-generation of Polo also marks the launch of Volkswagen’s new “Active Info Display,” which revamps the digital instrument cluster and associated menus. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay accompany the infotainment system.

Pricing starts at $14,520 and the new Polo will arrive in the European market by the end of 2017. Sadly, there are no plans for the Polo to come to the U.S.