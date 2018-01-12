2018 Volkswagen Passat GT Debuts in Detroit

Good news VW fans—the 2018 Passat GT has arrived just ahead of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. The new GT’s crown jewel is a narrow angle 3.6-liter VR6 engine that offers 280 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The V-6 is mated to a standard six-speed automatic transmission.

VW claims that its EPA estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg city and 28 mpg highway.

“The Passat GT illustrates how the North American Region can shape Volkswagen vehicles specifically for the U.S. market,” said Dr. Matthias Erb, Volkswagen CEO, in a statement.

“Combining a local perspective with our global engineering expertise allows us to create vehicles that meet the needs and desires of customers here.”

Up front, the Passat GT gets a R-Line bumper, honeycomb grille, GT badge, and a red accent line. The roof is black and so are the mirror caps, window, and door trim. Volkswagen lowered the suspension and fit a sportier exhaust.

It rolls on two-tone 19-inch “Tornado” wheels that sport red-painted brake calipers. Around back there’s a black spoiler, blackened LED taillights, black bumper trim, and a duel exhaust.

Inside, the GT touts a piano black center console, carbon fiber optic bits, black headliner, and aluminum GT-badged sills. Seats are made from black leatherette with Moonrock Gray inserts and contrast stitching.

Other standard goodies include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 8-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and heated side mirrors. Tech wise there’s an infotainment unit with 6.3-inch touchscreen display that’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto friendly.

The GT joins the 2018 Passat lineup as a limited-run special model based off the R-Line trim. It’s available in four flavors—Pure White, Reflex Silver, Platinum Gray, and Deep Black.

The 2018 Passat GT is expected to arrive at dealers in the spring and pricing starts at $29,940.