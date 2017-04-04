2018 Volkswagen Atlas Pricing Announced, Will Start at $31,425

Volkswagen has announced pricing information for its new three-row crossover, which is coming to dealerships in May. The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas starts at just over $31,000 and reaches nearly $50,000 in range-topped SEL Premium trim.

The base Atlas S model, priced at $31,425, won’t be available right at launch. When it does hit the market, it will receive standard features such as LED headlights and DRLs, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, cruise control, privacy glass, USB port, and smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink. It comes paired with a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine making 235 hp, but buyers can opt for a 276-hp 3.6-liter V-6 for an extra $1,400.

Instead of offering the S model at launch, VW will introduce the limited-edition Atlast S Launch priced from $34,425. The model is available exclusively with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine. Additional standard features include a panoramic sunroof, footwell illumination, Homelink garage door opener, an upgraded 8.0-inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM capability.

Moving up to the Atlas SE gives buyers some important standard features not available on lower models, including automatic headlights, 10-way power driver seats, keyless entry with push-button start, and three extra USB ports. Other standard features include an upgraded 8.0-inch touchscreen, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, leatherette seats, heated front seats, rear sunshades, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Prices go for $34,515 when paired with the 2.0-liter engine, or $35,915 for the V-6 version. The Atlas SE with Technology brings extra safety features such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, adaptive cruise control, as well as convenience features such as power liftgate and three-zone automatic air conditioning—all for $2,100.

Atlas SEL models include a few extra goodies, including an 8-way power passenger seat, park distance control, and hands-free liftgate. Prices start at $40,085, or $41,815 with the V-6.

At the very top of the lineup sits the SEL Premium, which will set you back at least $49,415. But it pulls out all the stops with leather seats, navigation, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a premium Fender audio system, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, door mirrors with puddle lights, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display. Not to mention it has a standard V-6 engine paired with standard all-wheel drive.

All other V-6-powered models can be optioned with all-wheel drive for $1,800. Customers can also choose between several packages, including Captain’s Chairs that provide a six-seat configuration ($625), black 20-inch alloy wheels (between $235 and $995), and an R-Line design package ($1,960). These options are available only on select models.

Built specifically for the U.S. market, the VW Atlas entered production late last year in Chattanooga, Tenn. The crossover competes against the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9, Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Nissan Pathfinder, and other three-row crossovers and SUVs. Its starting price is competitive, although some rivals offer a V-6 as standard.