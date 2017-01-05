2018 Volkswagen Atlas R-Line Performance Package Unveiled

Volkswagen’s all-new 2018 Atlas SUV won’t go on sale until the spring, but a R-Line performance package is already being teased.

The latest trim package for SE and SEL models will make its official debut at the Detroit auto show next week, but we got a sneak peek direct from Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee factory floor for your viewing pleasure.

On the outside, the R-Line package adds 20-inch aluminum-alloy twin-spoke wheels, special “R” badging, air intakes for the front bumper, and a delightful, glossy black rear diffusor.

Inside, the super-sized, seven-seater gets an exquisite R-Line logo on the infotainment screen, a nifty steering wheel clip, and stainless-steel pedal covers.

Two engine options are available for the Atlas: a turbocharged four-cylinder with 235 horsepower or a 3.6-liter V-6 engine with 276 horsepower. Both have an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive is only available on V-6 models.

Alas, Atlas should hopefully reach dealers by the spring of 2017 and the R-Line package will go on sale later in the year. [Insert sigh here.]