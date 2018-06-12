2018 Tesla Model X P100D Gets T Largo Package by T Sportline

T Sportline can take a plain Tesla Model X SUV and turn it into a “Yesla” Model X if you have a small pile of cash to burn.

The West Hollywood, California-based Tesla tuner transforms everything from old Roadsters to brand new Model S models—its latest offering is a limited edition T Largo package for the Model X P100D.

Naturally it starts with a carbon-fiber wide-body kit that adds two inches to each side, a new front apron, front bumper duct, wide-body over fenders, wide side skirts, rear diffuser, and a rear wing cover “crafted from pre-impregnated carbon fiber” we are told.

It rolls on stealthy 22-inch forged wheels and Pirelli Scorpion Zero tires. T Sportline states “the T Largo was built for our most ambitious clients who like to stand out of the herd.” No doubt about that.

The company welcomes current Tesla Model X P100D owners for its new package treatment or it can help clients when ordering a new model from Fremont.

Depending how much you are willing to spend on your Model X, T Sportline offers many options for custom paint, interior upgrades, vehicle wrapping, enhanced audio systems, chrome delete, ceramic window tinting, and lots more.

As a bonus each T Largo vehicle sports a custom laminated dash with vehicle number to let folks know how rare your new bird is.