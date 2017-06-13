Tesla Model 3 Interior Photos Surface on the Net

How much does $35,000 get for you inside a 2018 Tesla 3? Not a heck of a lot judging from these recent photographs of a prototype that were uploaded to the Internet.

Just one day after a reddit user uploaded a trove of photos of Elon Musk’s more affordable model that he took at a Supercharger in Dublin, California, another reddittor, /u/ inamachineshop, snagged a set that includes a clean view of the electric sedan’s interior. You can see all 29 photos here on Imgur.

As you can see, a large, iPad-sized centered touch screen dominates the black leather-and-suede interior. Perhaps more significant is the complete absence of a gauge cluster — the simple dash consists of a simple piece of wood trim; presumably, the center screen takes on those functions.

The chunky black steering sports two rounded scroll buttons that flank the Tesla logo and horn. Windshield wiper and high beam controls are located on the left side of the steering column. Reverse, neutral, drive, autopilot, and park functions are located on the right stalk.

A laptop and what appears to be a 12-volt jump starter can also be seen on the passenger’s side floor of the Tesla.

The Model 3 has an estimated range of 215 miles and should be able to sprint from 0-60 mph in about 5.5 seconds. Series production of the highly anticipated EV is expected to start next month.