2018 Subaru Forester Receives Updated Pricing, Black Edition Package

In preparation for the shift over to the new model year, Subaru released pricing information and a new appearance package for the 2018 Forester crossover. For buyers looking to make their Forester even more subtle than usual, a new Black Edition package available for the 2.5i Premium adds darkened affects to the popular SUV.

The Black Edition is mostly what you would expect – blacked-out trim pieces with a black interior. Black Edition Foresters ride on dark 18-inch wheels, complimented by black exterior badging, mirror caps, foglight surrounds, and a blacked-out grille insert.

Inside, Black Edition Foresters arrive with black upholstery. Leather covers the steering wheel and shifter, while the seat bolsters are swaddled in faux-leather material. Surprisingly, the Black Edition also adds shift paddles on the steering wheel, a feature that was only offered on the big-boy Forester 2.0XT.

For 2018, pricing also jumps up a touch. From the Forester 2.5i ($23,710) to the 2.5i Limited ($30,310), prices only scooch up by an additional $240. Thanks to now including reverse automatic braking and high-beam assist as standard, the 2.5i Touring ($34,005) received a price boost of $1,835.

2018 Subaru Foresters arrive at U.S. dealers later this summer.