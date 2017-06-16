2018 Subaru Crosstrek Gets an Increase in Price and Power

For the 2018 model year, Subaru’s small crossover sits on a new platform and boasts suspension improvements and additional power. The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek goes on sale late this summer with a starting price of $22,710, up $140 from the base 2017 model.

All Crosstreks come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, which now produces 152 hp. The base model comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, but buyers can select a CVT for an extra $1,000. Previously, the base model did not offer a CVT option. Standard amenities on the new Crosstrek include a 6.5-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Premium models add Subaru Starlink Connected Services as well as an all-weather package with heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icer, and heated exterior mirrors, in addition to auto headlights linked to windshield wiper operation. Welcome lighting and a new sound-insulated windshield come standard. Prices for this model start at $23,510 with the six-speed manual or $24,510 with the CVT.

At the top of the lineup sits the Limited trim. Priced from $27,210, up $1,140 from the previous Limited, this model boasts a standard CVT transmission as well as an upgraded 8.0-inch multimedia system. A six-way power driver seat, steering responsive headlights, and blind spot detection with lane changing assist are also included. Inside the cabin, look for black or gray leather with orange contrast stitching.

EyeSight, Subaru’s suite of safety technologies, is available on a number of packages ranging from $1,395 to $3,445. This system includes adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking, lane departure warning, and sway warning. Drivers can also bundle EyeSight with navigation, high beam assist, and reverse automatic braking.

The 2018 Crosstrek becomes the second Subaru model to sit on the company’s new global platform. The stiffer, more rigid architecture is said to enhance stability and ride comfort. Subaru says the new platform improves crash energy absorption by 40 percent over outgoing models.