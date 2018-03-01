2018 All-Stars Contender: 2018 Honda Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R sets an astonishingly high benchmark in the performance-per-dollar category. In my experience coming from the racing side of the automotive business, it is not normal to find a gaggle of journalists waxing lyrical about a vehicle that costs less than $35,000, especially when they have access to a bucket full of supercar keys and the green light on a racetrack. Online editor Ed Tahaney added, “A real-deal, six-speed pocket rocket and a serious bargain.”

No surprise, the Type R’s styling inspires people to passionately join warring camps. Design guru Robert Cumberford critiqued it as “the perfect daily driver for an enthusiast, a truly excellent, pleasingly fast, good-handling car spoiled by its exterior.” Social media editor Billy Rehbock countered, “You’ll forget about the goofy looks, which I’ve come to love, the minute you step on the pedal, bang through the excellent manual transmission, or tear through a corner.” A pragmatic retort from online editor Ed Tahaney said, “Get over the looks already.” From my perspective, I don’t hear many negative opinions expressed about the arguably silly-for-the-street, winged appearance of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS or a Mercedes-AMG GT R. Apparently the Type R’s World Touring Car looks don’t rate highly. Maybe if Honda charged $150,000 for it, some folks might like it better.

Move past that debate, though, and there was universal agreement about anything associated with the Type R’s performance. The Honda-developed seats are very comfortable and supportive for everyday street driving and track use. The steering wheel and pedals are well-placed, providing excellent usability. Seat adjustment is manual; we had no issues finding a perfect driving position.

The engine pulls hard enough to make you think this Civic has more than 306 horsepower. Amazingly, it exhibits zero torque steer under full acceleration, thanks to its brilliant dual-axis strut suspension up front. The engine/induction/turbo sound inside the cabin is most pleasing in Race mode, but even then it’s still pretty quiet and not as racy-sounding as, say, the Ford Focus RS.

The brakes are superb and exhibited no fade while lapping at full-tilt speeds. The Type R’s handling is so well-sorted that I’m not sure I’ve ever driven a better-handling street car on a track right out of the box, not counting far more exotic models that usually have a starting price four to five times greater than the Honda’s.

Did the 2018 Honda Civic Type R drive away with a 2018 All-Stars trophy? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.