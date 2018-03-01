2018 All-Stars Contender: 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T Sport

What, you might ask, is a $31,200 (as tested) family sedan doing among these $100,000 to $300,000 stunners?

The Honda Accord is a legend among the car-buying public and automotive writers alike, and for good reason. It’s consistently one of the best vehicles on the road, often not because it excels at any one thing but because it’s so good at so many things for relatively little money.

“I stepped out of the Lamborghini Huracán and into the Accord and didn’t feel the slightest bit of a letdown,” editor-at-large Arthur St. Antoine said. “That’s because the brilliant automotive engineering just shines through in this piece.”

At the heart of the new 2018 Accord lies a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that shares much of its internal structure and parts list with the rabidly robust Civic Type R. “Particularly satisfying is the powertrain, which operates with such an absence of vibration it feels as if the entirety of its insides are coated in Teflon,” contributor Basem Wasef said.

Although the new 10-speed automatic offered with the 2018 Accord is sure to be the most popular pick, our example was fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. Contributor and pro racer Andy Pilgrim enjoyed the power from the new turbo-four and pointed out that “the manual gearbox is a bit sloppy, but fast operation is flawless.” Online editor Ed Tahaney took it a step further. “This is one of the rare vehicles that would probably be more enjoyable as an automatic instead of a stick,” he argued. It wasn’t the tightest gearbox we’ve handled in the past year, but the fact Honda offers a manual at all is a tick in the win column for most of us.

Wrapped around the potent yet smooth engine is an all-new body structure that’s not just re-engineered but also redesigned. To many of our eyes, it’s not a particularly attractive vehicle, either in silhouette or in detail. But beauty is in the eye of the beholder; in contributor Chris Nelson’s eyes, “The most enjoyable commodity sedan you can buy is more handsome than ever—modern, bold, clean.”

Find out on Saturday, March 10, if the new Honda Accord was enjoyable enough to become a 2018 All-Star when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.