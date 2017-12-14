2018 Rolls-Royce Set to Make U.S. Autoshow Debut at Detroit’s The Gallery

It’s fun to read about half-million dollar cars online, but it’s even better to see them in person. Following the international debut of the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom earlier this year, the British luxury automaker is bringing the new Phantom to the 2018 Detroit auto show next month, giving potential customers and fans a chance to see the car on the showfloor for the first time in the States.

Detroit’s first glimpse of the ultra-luxe sedan will be at The Gallery event that preceeds the full auto show. The Gallery is a separate preview collection of haute automobilia, including the newest models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Aston Martin, and Porsche. For interested parties, The Gallery kicks off on January 13, 2018. Make sure you get your tickets ahead of time here.

There’s no word yet on the Phantom’s availability on the public showfloor space, but look for more information closer to the show’s starting date on Jan. 13. If you miss the Phantom at Detroit, there’s always a chance the Rolls will make it to the packed New York auto show floor later on next year.