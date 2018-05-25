2018 Rév Auto Show to Feature Safari Theme, Evolution of Supercars Display

Rév Auto, short for Révolution de l’Automobile, is a new kind of car show in the mountains of Santa Monica, CA, designed to create “a world where classic elegance intersects with modern day innovation, all in the setting of a garden party amongst the idyllic grounds of the Sherwood Country Club.” Founded by California-based enthusiasts Derek Hill (son of first American Formula 1 World Champion, Phil Hill) and Nick Lemieux, the show is set for June 3, 2018.

A safari-type theme is paramount to the Rév Auto show, with vehicles, décor and exotic animals that recall the storied days of African expeditions in colonial times. We figure that means plenty of classic Land Rovers on display, which is probably reason enough to attend.

Rév Auto will also host an “Evolution of Supercars” display, which according to the website will be “displaying a hand-picked selection of important automobiles that span over 100 years.” Vehicles slated to attend are a 1913 Mercer J-35 Raceabout, a 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C Corto Touring Spider, a 1956 Jaguar XKSS, and a 1994 Bugatti EB100 Super Sport.

Food, drink and live jazz music will be in the offering along with a hosted brunch and the grounds have plenty of amenities for even non-enthusiasts, including gardens, fountains and a lake – all making for a relaxing and picturesque day.

For more information or to purchase tickets, check out revauto.org. Charitable donations will be passed along to the Westlake Village YMCA, St. Judes the Apostle School and the Petersen Automotive Museum. See you there!

Photos courtesy RM Sotheby’s.